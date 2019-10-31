Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (11/2-11/3)

Including a massive McLean Craftsman and a 19th-century Old Town rowhouse.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

McLean

2115 Elliott Ave, Mclean, VA 22101

2115 Elliott Ave, Mclean, VA 22101

2115 Elliott Ave, Mclean, VA 22101

Where: 2115 Elliott Ave.
How much: $1,995,000
When:  Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this 6,000-square-foot Craftsman is filled with character even though it was only built in 2012. The house has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, plus a “dog shower” in the mudroom to rinse off dirty paws.

Truxton Circle

311 P St NW #3, Washington, DC 20001

311 P St NW #3, Washington, DC 20001

311 P St NW #3, Washington, DC 20001

Where: 311 P St., NW #3 
How much: $949,900
When:  Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This new construction condo gets tons of natural light thanks to oversized windows and airy 12-foot ceilings. A soft color palette and white-oak floors add to the peaceful vibe of the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom space.

Alexandria

519 S Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314

519 S Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Where: 519 S. Royal St.
How much: $745,000
When:  Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this adorable Old Town rowhouse was built in 1870 and has charming features like crown molding and a wood-burning fireplace. It’s snug, at less than 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, but its French doors open to a spacious back patio.

Dupont Circle

1722 U St NW Unit A, Washington, DC 20009

1722 U St NW Unit A, Washington, DC 20009

1722 U St NW Unit A, Washington, DC 20009

Where: 1722 U St., NW
How much: $557,517
When:  Saturday, November 2 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this two-bedroom, one-bathroom, lower-level condo was just renovated with a new kitchen and bathroom. Its location at the nexus of Adams Morgan, the U Street Corridor, and Dupont mean restaurants and nightlife are a quick walk away.

Columbia Heights

3606 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #102, Washington, DC 20010

3606 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #102, Washington, DC 20010

3606 Rock Creek Church Rd NW #102, Washington, DC 20010

Where: 3606 Rock Creek Church Rd., NW #102
How much: $449,000
When: Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: This sweet two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has an open-concept living and kitchen area, plus an outdoor patio that’s great for entertaining. It’s just about two blocks from the Georgia-Avenue Petworth metro station and was built in 1923.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Michaela Althouse
Michaela Althouse
Editorial Fellow

Michaela Althouse is an editorial fellow for the Washingtonian. Her previous work has been featured in Philadelphia Magazine and Technical.ly.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day