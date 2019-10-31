McLean

Where: 2115 Elliott Ave.

How much: $1,995,000

When: Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this 6,000-square-foot Craftsman is filled with character even though it was only built in 2012. The house has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, plus a “dog shower” in the mudroom to rinse off dirty paws.

Truxton Circle

Where: 311 P St., NW #3

How much: $949,900

When: Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This new construction condo gets tons of natural light thanks to oversized windows and airy 12-foot ceilings. A soft color palette and white-oak floors add to the peaceful vibe of the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom space.

Alexandria

Where: 519 S. Royal St.

How much: $745,000

When: Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this adorable Old Town rowhouse was built in 1870 and has charming features like crown molding and a wood-burning fireplace. It’s snug, at less than 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, but its French doors open to a spacious back patio.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1722 U St., NW

How much: $557,517

When: Saturday, November 2 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this two-bedroom, one-bathroom, lower-level condo was just renovated with a new kitchen and bathroom. Its location at the nexus of Adams Morgan, the U Street Corridor, and Dupont mean restaurants and nightlife are a quick walk away.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3606 Rock Creek Church Rd., NW #102

How much: $449,000

When: Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: This sweet two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has an open-concept living and kitchen area, plus an outdoor patio that’s great for entertaining. It’s just about two blocks from the Georgia-Avenue Petworth metro station and was built in 1923.

