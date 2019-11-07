Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (11/9-11/10)

Including a 1920s bungalow in Takoma, and a top-floor condo in a historic Kalorama mansion.

Chevy Chase

Where: 2939 McKinley St., NW
How much: $2,075,000
When: Saturday, November 9 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and Sunday, November 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath Colonial is filled with custom finishes, including an attic master suite designed to attract the most light from all directions. Find Brazilian hardwood throughout, a lower-level in-law apartment, and a huge finished patio.

Logan Circle

Where: 1810 15th St., NW Unit South
How much: $1,325,000
When: Saturday, November 9 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom, multi-level condo was completely renovated with high-end finishes, including herringbone floors, marble in the bathrooms, and a private elevator. Plus, each level has a cozy turret nook for reading or a home office.

Takoma

Where: 812 Fern Pl., NW
How much: $799,000
When: Saturday, November 9 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this 1923 home has period details, such as original hardwoods and moldings, and modern conveniences, like an awesome renovated kitchen with a skylight perfect for hanging plants. Find three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a front porch, multi-level deck, and a backyard.

Kalorama

Where: 2007 Wyoming Ave., NW #15
How much: $599,000
When: Saturday, November 9 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: Because this top-floor unit in a converted Georgian mansion gets tons of natural light, and retains some historic architecture—like those cool arched windows. It has one lofted bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, and herringbone white-oak flooring in the kitchen and living area.

Logan Circle

Where: 1550 11th St., NW #110
How much: $459,900
When: Sunday, November 10 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: Because this ground-level, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has a sweet private terrace with decking and green space that would be great for a small dog. The building features sound-dampening cork beneath the wide-plank hardwoods in each unit, plus a communal roof deck.

