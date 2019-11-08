Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about the latest cocktail bars? Looking for Thanksgiving plans? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning folks! Let’s chat. But first, a dispatch from this critic, who is deep into 100 Best Restaurants scouting season. It’s been fascinating to see who is on fire, and (less happily) who is coasting—there have been major surprises on both ends.

One place I was glad to see remain strong, even after two decades: Marcel’s. It’s a restaurant that embraces cloche culture—tall chef toques, dots of sauce, copious amounts of butter, and all. But for all its formality, the staff is warm and the food is lovely, especially a slim filet of Dover sole, a slice of perfectly seared foie gras, and the justifiably famous boudin blanc.

Competition for your dining dollars is at an all time high, and it’s easy to overlook a place like Marcel’s amid the flash of everything new. But it’s worth considering for your next special occasion.

