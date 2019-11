A Book on the Nationals’s 2019 Season Is in the Works

Already nostalgic for the Nationals’s wild 2019 season and thrilling World Series victory? Soon you will be able to relive all of the excitement—and, we assume, learn a lot more about what happened behind the scenes—in a new book about the team’s adventures over the last year. Written by Washington Post beat reporter Jesse Dougherty, who covered the entire season, the book was just acquired by Simon & Schuster, according to Publisher’s Marketplace. The title will be Buzz Saw, a reference to a quote by Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg after the team clinched a World Series berth. After starting off as a wild-card team and taking down the Brewers, Dodgers, and Cardinals, Strasburg said that the team was “the buzz saw” others ran into during the post-season.

I keep thinking about this Stephen Strasburg quote from right after the Nationals clinched a spot in the World Series: “You have a great year, and you can run into a buzz saw. Maybe this year we’re the buzz saw.” — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) October 24, 2019

Will the book find an audience beyond the DC area? It’s certainly a dramatic story, with the Nationals underperforming for much of the season before finding a way to turn things around in dramatic fashion. There will also be some off-field drama, including manager Davey Martinez’s heart attack and—we presume—the controversial visit to the White House during which catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat.

An on-sale date for the book has not yet been set.

