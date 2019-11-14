Georgetown

Where: 3326 Prospect St., NW

How much: $1,995,000

When: Sunday, November 17 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom 1900 townhouse has luxury details like coffered ceilings, unique paneling, and wide-plank oak floors. Relax outside in the fenced-in backyard with built-in seating and a custom grill.

Petworth

Where: 418 Hamilton St., NW

How much: $899,900

When: Saturday, November 16 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM and Sunday, November 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath rowhouse has unique features like built-in storage with a library ladder in the master bedroom, and a huge backyard with a fire pit. The lower-level has Airbnb potential with its own private entrance and kitchenette.

Glover Park

Where: 4017 Davis Pl., NW, #8

How much: $750,000

When: Sunday, November 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: Because this penthouse suite is brand new with modern touches like white quartz countertops and Porcelanosa cabinetry and tile. It has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and a floating staircase that leads to a private rooftop deck.

Adams Morgan

Where: 2526 17th St., NW #101

How much: $539,000

When: Saturday, November 16 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM

Why: This two-level industrial condo just had a price drop and offers tons of natural light in the kitchen and living area. It has two bathrooms and one bedroom with an entrance to a back patio.

Adams Morgan

Where: 2605 Adams Mill Rd., NW #33

How much: $445,900

When: Sunday, November 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this cute condo has tons of vintage features like exposed brick and wood and a clawfoot tub in the bathroom. It has one bedroom and a bonus space perfect for a home office.

Join the conversation!