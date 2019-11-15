Visit the place where dreams are made. Tucked away in the center of DC, a winter fantasyland comes to life, where a twinkling 75-foot tree stands tall in an enchanted ice forest, towering reindeer prance in silver lights, and you can catch snowflakes that never melt. CityCenterDC once again transforms into the must-visit destination this holiday season.

FEEL THE JOY OF THE HOLIDAYS

Little elves (and big ones, too) will be gathering for the 6th annual CityCenterDC Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration Saturday, November 30th at 6:00pm (rain date December 1st) when balloon artists and face painters can impart a little holiday spirit with a twist of the wrist, a stroke of the brush, a smile and a wink. Hosted by everyone’s favorite local news anchor, NBC4’s Eun Yang will be the festive Hostess of Ceremonies.

PICTURE YOURSELF IN HIGH SPIRITS

High up in the sky, the city’s most magical corridor sparkles and gleams with “Dream Closet,” Palmer Alley’s holiday art display. Overhead, 400 sparkling snowflakes fashioned from coat hangers send you off to dream in shades of winter and visions of happy holiday shopping.

FIND CHEEKS SO ROSY

Grab your loved ones, a hot chocolate and head to The Park at CityCenter—for a frozen labyrinth awaits! The largest clear ice maze in the land with soaring, towering walls, will be made from 110,000 pounds of ice, lovingly hand-carved by elves from the North Pole. Linger, walk or run—it will surely leave you lost and breathless. Opens December 13th from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., December 14th and 15th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. each day for elfin work).

YOU, ME, AND APRÉS

The best aprés parties come after a day of vigorous shopping and festivities. Starting on November 22, the Conrad partners with Moncler to transform the South Terrace of the hotel into an après ski chalet, draped in faux fur throws, fire pits, Alpine cuisine and a special tableside port experience.

Celebrate the CityCenterDC Holiday Tree Lighting and ice maze with family and friends—it’s free and open to the public. Share your photos by using #FindYourJoyDC for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card! Contest runs November 25th – January 31st. Winner will be announced on or around February 9th. Make sure to follow @CityCenterDC on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visit citycenterdc.com/events. Welcome to the wonderland. Find your joy!