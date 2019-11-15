News

Michelle Obama Will Appear at Politics and Prose Next Week

A limited number of wristbands will be available for the event.

Michelle Obama Politics and Prose
Photograph of Obama by Miller Mobley.

If you’re going to be in Upper Northwest on November 18, be ready for a potential madhouse. Michelle Obama will be signing books at Politics and Prose.

The former First Lady will be at the bookstore to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her memoir, Becoming. 

To attend, you must purchase an in-store copy of the book, after which you will receive a wristband that grants you access to Monday’s event. There will be a limited number of wristbands available, and the store will begin selling them November 16 at 9 AM.

You can also purchase an additional signed copy of the memoir when you purchase a book-and-wristband combo. Children under the age of 15 accompanied by an adult with a wristband do not need one.

The day of Obama’s appearance, Politics and Prose will close at 2 PM in preparation. The event begins at 6 PM.

Politics and Prose; 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW

