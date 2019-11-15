Michelle Obama Will Appear at Politics and Prose Next Week

If you’re going to be in Upper Northwest on November 18, be ready for a potential madhouse. Michelle Obama will be signing books at Politics and Prose.

The former First Lady will be at the bookstore to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her memoir, Becoming.

To attend, you must purchase an in-store copy of the book, after which you will receive a wristband that grants you access to Monday’s event. There will be a limited number of wristbands available, and the store will begin selling them November 16 at 9 AM.

You can also purchase an additional signed copy of the memoir when you purchase a book-and-wristband combo. Children under the age of 15 accompanied by an adult with a wristband do not need one.

The day of Obama’s appearance, Politics and Prose will close at 2 PM in preparation. The event begins at 6 PM.

Politics and Prose; 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW

