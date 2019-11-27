Food

Our Guide to Festive Holiday Pop-Up Bars Around DC

Heated igloos, holiday lights, hot cocktails, and more.

Written by
| Published on
Santa Claus is taking a vacation from the North Pole at Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack. Photo courtesy of  Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack.
Santa Claus is taking a vacation from the North Pole at Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack. Photo courtesy of  Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack.

Christmas music is back on the radio and bars around DC are decking their halls for the holiday. Get into the spirit of the season and check out these festive pop-up bars:

 Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack at Archipelago
1201 U St., NW
Who needs Christmas in July when you can have a luau in December? Take a vacation at Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack, the pop up at U Street tiki bar Archipelago. It’s a fitting backdrop for summery drinks like a Kris Kringle Colada, island decor, and Santas in swimwear. Details: November 29 through December 31. 

Winterfest at Wunder Garten
1101 1st St., NE
The NoMa beer garden is serving seasonal beers, hot cocktails, and boozy cider and cocoa. Both aspiring influencers and space enthusiasts will appreciate the Polar Tunnel, a colorful virtual art installation designed by NASA engineers. Tuck into a heated igloo or warm up by the fire pits surrounded by holiday lights. Details: December 6 through December 22.

Maccabeats by Dreidel (Sipsmith Gin, Manischewitz Cassis, Lemon, Perrier) drink from Miracle on 7th. Photo courtesy of Miracle on 7th.

Miracle on 7th
1843 7th St., NW
This year, the Christmas bar is decked out with festive Nats decorations in honor of the World Series win. The “candy cane baseball wonderland” theme features oversized baseballs and baby shark motifs. Sip cocktails with punny names like Maccabeats by Dreidel and G & Tree, a Christmas tree twist on the classic gin and tonic with pine liqueur. Details: November 22 through December 31.

Bar Mitzvah at Ivy and Coney
1537 7th St., NW
Celebrate Hanukkah at Ivy and Coney’s third annual fete. The bar has a custom-made shot menorah (dubbed the ShotNorah) that can fit eight crazy drinkers at once. In the holiday spirit, the bar is donating some of the proceeds to HIAS, an organization that helps refugees, and throwing a fundraiser for Bread for the CityDetails: December 2 through December 31.

Sausages for sale on the terrace of the Conrad hotel. Photo by Albert Ting.
Sausages for sale on the terrace of the Conrad hotel. Photo by Albert Ting.

Après Ski at Conrad DC 
950 New York Ave., NW
Snuggle under a faux fur blanket with hot buttered rum and mulled wine on the Conrad hotel’s terrace. If you get hungry while sitting around the fire, order from a menu of alpine-inspired snacks like smoked sausages and s’mores. Details: November 22 through February.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Aly Prouty
Aly Prouty
Editorial Fellow

Aly Prouty joined Washingtonian in September 2019. Her work has been featured in Taste of Home, Milwaukee Magazine, Girls’ Life, and more. She graduated from Marquette University and lives in Northern Virginia.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day