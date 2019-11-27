Our Guide to Festive Holiday Pop-Up Bars Around DC

Christmas music is back on the radio and bars around DC are decking their halls for the holiday. Get into the spirit of the season and check out these festive pop-up bars:

Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack at Archipelago

1201 U St., NW

Who needs Christmas in July when you can have a luau in December? Take a vacation at Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack, the pop up at U Street tiki bar Archipelago. It’s a fitting backdrop for summery drinks like a Kris Kringle Colada, island decor, and Santas in swimwear. Details: November 29 through December 31.

Winterfest at Wunder Garten

1101 1st St., NE

The NoMa beer garden is serving seasonal beers, hot cocktails, and boozy cider and cocoa. Both aspiring influencers and space enthusiasts will appreciate the Polar Tunnel, a colorful virtual art installation designed by NASA engineers. Tuck into a heated igloo or warm up by the fire pits surrounded by holiday lights. Details: December 6 through December 22.

Miracle on 7th

1843 7th St., NW

This year, the Christmas bar is decked out with festive Nats decorations in honor of the World Series win. The “candy cane baseball wonderland” theme features oversized baseballs and baby shark motifs. Sip cocktails with punny names like Maccabeats by Dreidel and G & Tree, a Christmas tree twist on the classic gin and tonic with pine liqueur. Details: November 22 through December 31.

Bar Mitzvah at Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St., NW

Celebrate Hanukkah at Ivy and Coney’s third annual fete. The bar has a custom-made shot menorah (dubbed the ShotNorah) that can fit eight crazy drinkers at once. In the holiday spirit, the bar is donating some of the proceeds to HIAS, an organization that helps refugees, and throwing a fundraiser for Bread for the City. Details: December 2 through December 31.

Après Ski at Conrad DC

950 New York Ave., NW

Snuggle under a faux fur blanket with hot buttered rum and mulled wine on the Conrad hotel’s terrace. If you get hungry while sitting around the fire, order from a menu of alpine-inspired snacks like smoked sausages and s’mores. Details: November 22 through February.

Join the conversation!