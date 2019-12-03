December Travel Deals

Art-Filled Staycation

Where: Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle, 1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 202-234-3200.

What’s special: The pet-friendly hotel has a complimentary hosted wine hour, free use of bicycles, and free morning coffee and tea. Make sure to sign up for the free IHG Rewards online to get complimentary WiFi. What’s new: This Kimpton has unveiled an exhibition, “In Full Color,” to mark its recent partnership with the Phillips Collection. The exhibition—which takes its cues from the Washington Color School artists of the 1950s through 1970s—will feature rotating local artists who were inspired by the museum’s pieces to create their own works.

The deal: “The Cultural Capital” package includes overnight accommodations, two discounted tickets to the Phillips Collection, a $50 credit to the hotel’s restaurant, the Riggsby, and 10 percent discounts to Washington-area theaters including Theater J . Washingtonian readers also receive a $30 credit toward in-room spa services. Rates start at $179 a night. To book, click here or call 800-KIMPTON and request the “Cultural Capital” package.

When: Valid for stays through January 31, 2020.

A Magical Christmas

Where: Kingsmill Resort, 1010 Kingsmill Rd., Williamsburg, Va.; 800-832-5665.

What’s special: Kingsmill offers much to do on its property—golf, tennis, bicycles, a large indoor pool, a spa, a fitness center, and restaurants. Guests can also head off-property to step back in time at nearby Colonial Williamsburg, where everything is decorated for the holidays and there’s plenty of holiday shopping. At Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town, guests can see over 10 million Christmas lights throughout the park, take a train ride, watch a light-projection show, and go inside a snow globe.

The deal: The “Kingsmill Resort Holiday Package” includes two nights’ accommodations in a resort one-bedroom condo, a Fun Card to Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town (one for each person, which includes unlimited admission throughout your stay), and breakfast daily in Elements 1010. Washingtonian readers also receive a stadium blanket, a $55 value. Prices start at $379 a night for two people. To book, call 800-832-5665 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2019.

Warm Weather Getaway

Where: The National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Fla.; 305-532-2311.

What’s special: This oceanfront hotel is located in the Art Deco neighborhood of South Beach and is one block east of Lincoln Road, two blocks north of Ocean Drive, and 20 minutes away from Miami International Airport. Guests can dine at Tamara’s Bistro, or have cocktails at Aqua Pool & Lounge or the indoor Blues Bar. You can also enjoy the beach, swim in Miami Beach’s longest infinity pool, have a massage in a poolside cabana, work out at the fitness room, do yoga, and walk or bike the 40-block beach boardwalk. Choose between rooms with a city, pool, or ocean view.

The deal: The “Bed & Breakfast” package includes daily breakfast. Mention Washingtonian to also get two free cocktails, valued at $14 each. Rooms start at $189.

When: Offer valid for stays until December 31, 2019. Blackout dates apply.

Windy City Weekend

Where: Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St., Chicago; 312-464-1000.

What’s special: Located in the heart of the downtown district, this hotel offers striking city, lake, and river views. It has the ultra-comfortable Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience, a fully equipped fitness center, and indoor pool. Guests can sip cocktails at ChiBar, have breakfast and lunch at LB Bistro and Patisserie, and enjoy fine dining at Shula Cut. Nearby are the Art Institute, Navy Pier, and Millennium Park.

The deal: Windy City visitors will receive 20-percent off newly renovated Club Rooms. The rooms give guests exclusive access to the Sheraton Club Lounge on the 33rd floor, which offers complimentary continental breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres, and light bites and snacks throughout the day. Take advantage of high-speed Internet access, workstations equipped with both a PC and Mac, and a large-screen television. Washingtonian readers will also receive 15 percent off all food and beverages throughout the hotel. Show a copy of this column at check-in and charge all food and beverage purchases to your room. Rates start from $135 on Club Rooms. To book, click here and use Promotional Code CL9 or call 800-228-9290 in the US and ask for promotional code L9.

When: Book by December 31, 2019 for stays through March 31, 2020.