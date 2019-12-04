Real Estate

This $3 Million Condo Now Comes With a Brand-New Tesla

The listing is 265 days old. So the agents decided to get creative.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Compass.

What to do when a listing just won’t sell? The typical first move, of course, is to lower the price—which Compass agent Hans Wydler already tried with the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo he has on the market at the Parc Somerset in Chevy Chase, Md. The 3,400-square-foot unit was priced at $3.4 million. Wydler dropped it to $2,995,000 in August. And still, 265 days in, it sits. The solution, Wydler hopes, is to sweeten the deal by including a brand-new Tesla Model 3 in the purchase price.

“We wanted to create some real excitement,” he says. “There are charging stations in the garage for electric cars, so it seemed like a perfect way to do that.” But the offer won’t last forever. The condo’s seller only agreed to throw in the Tesla if there’s a ratified contract on the unit by year-end.

There was a time when the Parc Somerset—with its tennis courts and multiple pools—was one of the only super luxe condo options in town. But with more and more high-end buildings springing up in places like the Wharf, Old Town Alexandria, and the West End, the luxury condo market has gotten much more competitive. Not to mention, the condos in those neighborhoods are new, while the Parc Somerset is 20 years old. “All of a sudden, buyers who before maybe had four or five choices have 15 or 20,” says Wydler.

For now, though, there’s only one choice that comes with a Tesla.

 

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She recently wrote “A Murder on the Rappahannock,” a two-part investigation into the troubling, decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day