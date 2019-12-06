4 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try This Weekend

Food

Buffalo & Bergen Capitol Hill
240 Massachusetts Ave., NE
Cocktail maven Gina Chersevani just opened the doors of her “drink-y dinette” today on Capitol Hill (near Union Station). The retro space is a full-service spinoff of her Union Market counter serving breakfast bagel sandwiches, latkes, and one of our favorite brunch cocktails in town: the “Lox’d and Loaded” bloody Mary garnished with a mini lox bagel. The cozy space is currently open from 8 AM to 3 PM for breakfast, lunch, and cocktails (dinner to follow).

Nina May
1337 11th St., NW
Shaw’s chef-driven newcomer recently launched a hyper-seasonal weekend brunch (the restaurant boasts that the bulk of ingredients are sourced within a 150-mile radius). Traditionalists can opt for eggs Benedict dressed up with homemade pancetta while adventurists should check out the Maryland oyster-and-kimchi bowl. Cheers it all with autumn pear mimosas.

King Street Oyster Bar is bringing raw oysters and other seafood dishes to NoMa. Photograph courtesy of King Street Oyster Bar.
King Street Oyster Bar in NoMa. Photograph courtesy of King Street Oyster Bar.

King Street Oyster Bar
22 M St., NE
The newest addition to NoMa’s eating and drinking scene is a huge seafood spot serving oysters around-the-clock (plus two happy hours from 3 to 7 PM and after 10 PM daily). Brunch offerings are equally generous—think five styles of Benedicts and decked-out bloody Marys with shrimp, bacon, and bivalves.

La Vie
88 District Sq., SW
The Wharf’s glassy waterfront restaurant just launched a new Mediterranean buffet brunch. An all-you-can-eat spread goes beyond the usual scrambles and roasts with options like crab tartlets, merguez sausage muffins, shakshuka, lamb fideo noodles, and tiramisu French toast ($40 adults, $18 kids six to twelve). Adults can add bottomless mimosas for $17.

More:
Anna Spiegel
