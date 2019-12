4 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try This Weekend

Buffalo & Bergen Capitol Hill

240 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Cocktail maven Gina Chersevani just opened the doors of her “drink-y dinette” today on Capitol Hill (near Union Station). The retro space is a full-service spinoff of her Union Market counter serving breakfast bagel sandwiches, latkes, and one of our favorite brunch cocktails in town: the “Lox’d and Loaded” bloody Mary garnished with a mini lox bagel. The cozy space is currently open from 8 AM to 3 PM for breakfast, lunch, and cocktails (dinner to follow).

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Shaw’s chef-driven newcomer recently launched a hyper-seasonal weekend brunch (the restaurant boasts that the bulk of ingredients are sourced within a 150-mile radius). Traditionalists can opt for eggs Benedict dressed up with homemade pancetta while adventurists should check out the Maryland oyster-and-kimchi bowl. Cheers it all with autumn pear mimosas.

King Street Oyster Bar

22 M St., NE

The newest addition to NoMa’s eating and drinking scene is a huge seafood spot serving oysters around-the-clock (plus two happy hours from 3 to 7 PM and after 10 PM daily). Brunch offerings are equally generous—think five styles of Benedicts and decked-out bloody Marys with shrimp, bacon, and bivalves.

La Vie

88 District Sq., SW

The Wharf’s glassy waterfront restaurant just launched a new Mediterranean buffet brunch. An all-you-can-eat spread goes beyond the usual scrambles and roasts with options like crab tartlets, merguez sausage muffins, shakshuka, lamb fideo noodles, and tiramisu French toast ($40 adults, $18 kids six to twelve). Adults can add bottomless mimosas for $17.

