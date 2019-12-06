Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about DC’s latest pizza obsession? Looking for holiday plans? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving—I missed y’all last week.

It’s been a big week for pizza news: a spinoff of New Haven institution Frank Pepe’s is coming to Montgomery Mall of all places (skeptical, but I’ll go anywhere for that clam pie). Stellina, the awesome Neapolitan spot near Union Market is bringing its delightful fried artichokes and cacio e pepe pies to Mount Vernon Square (and taking over a counter inside UM).

But, as a lover of a thick pie, perhaps my favorite news of all is that the New York-born Emmy Squared is bringing two locations here. Co-founder Matt Hyland and his team are taking over both the old Kyrisan space in Shaw—hopefully by Christmas!—and will open a Navy Yard branch in mid-2020. His menu will be roughly the same as the pizzeria’s other locations (it’s been on an expansion kick), but will have a few TBD dishes inspired by DC.

This place hits many of my pleasure centers:

-Rectangle, crispy-edged Detroit-style pizza (It’s a trend! But it’s still something DC could use more of).

-A wedge salad fused with Nashville hot-chicken. I will take blue cheese + hot sauce in any form I possibly can.

-The best kind of double-cheeseburger—laden with slices of American, pickles, and creamy sauce.

-And pizza toppings like vodka sauce, banana peppers, those tiny pepperoni coins (also the best), and ranch dressing.

Anyway, onto your questions!

