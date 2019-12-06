Why Are Democratic Candidates So Obsessed With This Phrase?

The phrase “let’s be clear” has been a clear favorite of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Those words have cropped up repeatedly during debates, but the trend has hit peak clarity on Twitter. “It’s a useful introduction for boiling something down,” says Wall Street Journal language columnist Ben Zimmer. “The fact that the whole range of Democratic candidates have been using it shows that they think this is still an effective rhetorical tool.” Clearly.

Elizabeth Warren

Let’s be clear: Whenever someone hears the term “Medicare for all who want it,” it really means “Medicare for all who can afford it.” #MedicareForAll is the gold standard—that’s how we make sure everyone gets health care. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 16, 2019

Joe Biden

Let’s be clear: President Trump inherited a growing economy from the Obama-Biden administration. And now, he’s in the process of squandering it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 19, 2019

Kamala Harris

Let’s be clear: private prisons are making money off the incarceration and suffering of human beings. One of my first acts of business as president will be to begin phasing out detention centers and private prisons. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 20, 2019

Bernie Sanders

Let's be clear: Trickle-down economics is nothing but a fraudulent theory designed by the rich and their think tanks to protect billionaires and large corporations. https://t.co/FUAWrbpYZc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 24, 2019

Cory Booker

The Supreme Court just announced it will take up the DACA case next term. Let’s be clear: Dreamers are Americans, and Trump’s decision to terminate DACA was illegal. https://t.co/7dgO1pvmw1 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson

Let's be clear: there's is no way to KNOW whether that conduct changed the election outcome, because there's no way to know who might have changed their mind because of it. And if 1 PER CENT of the FB ads placed by the Russians did change someone's mind, that changed the results. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 16, 2018

Join the conversation!