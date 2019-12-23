Miss Pixie’s Own Home Is Filled With Her Signature Pink

Miss Pixie's You know her from: Windsor’s funky vintage-furnishings store has been in business for 22 years and on 14th Street since 2008.

It’s impossible to think about Miss Pixie’s without those pink pens by the cash register—the ones that seem to have landed in every kitchen junk drawer in the city—coming to mind. So it’s no wonder the hue fills Pixie Windsor’s grand 1908 co-op in Adams Morgan. “It’s my favorite color, my signature,” she says. It covers the midcentury swivel chairs in her dining room and the walls in her bedroom.

“I have lots of tchotchkes, but I keep them organized,” says Windsor. This means kitchen shelves with groupings of pastel 1950s plates and retro toy cars, plus walls filled with vintage and local art, including a collection of nudes in the master bedroom. The furniture, scored at the same auctions Windsor frequents to stock her shop, comes from multiple eras, too. A white ’70s dining set sits under an elaborate crystal chandelier; a mod fuchsia chair faces a 19th-century chinoiserie cabinet hiding a TV. “I love midcentury modern, but I blend it with really old things,” she says. “I mix things by instinct and switch things out a lot. That might be the 20th dining table I’ve had in here.”

Windsor bought the spacious flat in 2008, putting in a new kitchen with black composite countertops and an island repurposed from an old wooden store cabinet. But some of the most interesting elements came with the place, such as a five-foot-long cast-iron farm sink and Grecian columns in the living room. Windsor slides open the original pocket doors to connect the living and dining rooms during parties, including holiday bashes featuring one big tree and up to 50 tabletop versions, all trimmed with vintage ornaments. “I also decorate the heck out of that chandelier,” says Windsor. “Everything is pink, white, or silver. I’m against Christmas being red and green.”

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.