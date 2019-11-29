December 2019: Made in DC

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Made in DC

Artisans are creating bourbon and beauty products, handbags and hot sauce, clothing and jewelry. In time for the holidays, here are the coolest things being made here right now. By Anna Spiegel and Hayley Garrison Phillips.

FEATURES

What’s Eating Reston?

It was once the ideal suburb—lauded for its architectural ingenuity and demo­graphic diversity. Fifty years later, as that ideal proves elusive, Restonians are locked in an uncivil war over the town’s future. By Benjamin Wofford.

The Mueller Effect Is Already Here

The Russia probe dragged a corner of the swamp into the light: foreign-influence peddling. K Street opera­tors dish on how they flouted the law and how the business is changing. By Luke Mullins.

Apocalypse Town!

Is the end really nigh? Who’s already prepping? Where could you hide out? A guide for locals who fall somewhere between peripherally paranoid and doomsday-curious. By Rosa Cartagena and Lila Thulin.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Not Real Fans?!: The Nats are World Series champs. Some cynics refuse to let us just be happy. By Andrew Beaujon.

Do We Need a National Bureau of Privacy?: A Georgetown professor wants to create a federal data-protection agency to better safeguard citizens’ sensitive information. By Luke Mullins.

Beret of Hope: The social event of the season: getting arrested with Jane Fonda. By Rosa Cartagena.

Night at the Newseum: Now that it’s closing, what happens to its artifacts? By Luke Mullins.

WHERE & WHEN

The 23 performances, exhibits, and other events that are worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: The author of a dishy new biography tries to explain Melania Trump. By Andrew Beaujon.

Culture: A Takoma Park dance studio is helping put together an Olympic breakdancing team. By Will Peischel.

LIFE

Doing Good: How 22 local charities actually use your donation to make an impact. By Sherri Dalphonse.

Top Financial Advisers: Our roundup of 241 money pros—plus a peek into what it means to be wealthy in Washington. By Sherri Dalphonse.

HOME

At Home With the Trendsetters: Inside the residences of home-decor shopkeepers. By Jennifer Barger.

Legal Drama: Acting school—for attorneys. By Debra Bruno.

Top Divorce Lawyers: The folks to see for prenups, splits, and custody cases.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

TASTE

Hot Plates: The 27 dishes our food editors loved the most in 2019. By Ann Limpert and Anna Spiegel.

And the Winners Are . . . For the 42nd year, readers voted on the best places to eat. By Ann Limpert.

FIRST PERSON

Some Guy Named Jeff: We met in ’95 when he had a lame-looking website called Amazon. By Craig Stoltz.