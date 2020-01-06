Fish By José Andrés Will Close at MGM National Harbor

José Andrés will close his upscale seafood restaurant, Fish, at MGM National Harbor after just over three years on January 15.

“MGM and ThinkFoodGroup have made the mutual decision to close the restaurant as part of the two companies’ evolving business strategies. Details on the future of the space will be available in the coming months,” the two companies said in a joint statement. A rep for ThinkFoodGroup declined to elaborate on what exactly the restaurant group’s “evolving business strategy” entailed.

Fish was among the flashiest celebrity chef restaurants adding culinary cachet to the casino’s 2016 debut. The sprawling aquatic-themed dining room offered Potomac views, tanks with live sea urchin and scallops, an $85 whole lobster jambalaya, and a “fry bar” tasting menu with tempura-style Chesapeake seafood.

Another location of Fish remains open in the Bahamas. There are no plans to expand the concept elsewhere at this time.

