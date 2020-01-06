Food

Fish By José Andrés Will Close at MGM National Harbor

January 15 is the last day for the swanky seafood restaurant.

Written by
| Published on
Whole fried lobster at Fish by José Andrés. Photograph by Scott Suchman

José Andrés will close his upscale seafood restaurant, Fish, at MGM National Harbor after just over three years on January 15.

“MGM and ThinkFoodGroup have made the mutual decision to close the restaurant as part of the two companies’ evolving business strategies. Details on the future of the space will be available in the coming months,” the two companies said in a joint statement. A rep for ThinkFoodGroup declined to elaborate on what exactly the restaurant group’s “evolving business strategy” entailed.

Fish was among the flashiest celebrity chef restaurants adding culinary cachet to the casino’s 2016 debut. The sprawling aquatic-themed dining room offered Potomac views, tanks with live sea urchin and scallops, an $85 whole lobster jambalaya, and a “fry bar” tasting menu with tempura-style Chesapeake seafood.

Another location of Fish remains open in the Bahamas. There are no plans to expand the concept elsewhere at this time.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day