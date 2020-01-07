Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Amy Berman Jackson As judge in the kooky Roger Stone trial, she offered the jury instructions like “Don’t download The Godfather.”

Malik Jarrett The DC streetwear guru has teamed up with New Balance to create a new shoe.

Gianandrea Noseda The National Symphony Orchestra is launching a record label—another step toward big-league status under Noseda.

Nekisha Durrett This local artist is included in the National Portrait Gallery’s triennial Outwin exhibition.

Lea Berman A former White House social secretary, she successfully campaigned for a federal animal-cruelty law.

Disinvited!

Eddie Martin The now-suspended mayor of District Heights is embroiled in a scandal involving the sale of a large quantity of fireworks.

