Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/11-1/12)

Including a rowhouse near Union Market, and a luxe Shaw condo.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

McLean


Where: 6504 Smoot Dr., McLean
How much: $2,499,000
When: Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, January 12 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath modern farmhouse is new-construction, with master walk-in closets, an upstairs loft area, and a hangout room with a wet bar on the lower-level.

Capitol Hill

Where: 901 D St., NE, #205
How much: $1,048,000
When: Sunday, January 12 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This pre-war duplex features original exposed brick walls along with recent upgrades, including new wood floors, a wine fridge, and motorized blinds. There are also two bedrooms and a cookout-ready rooftop deck.

NoMa


Where: 1144 5th St., NE
How much: $750,000
When: Saturday, January 11 from 2:30 to 4:30 PM and Sunday, January 12 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: On a tree-lined block near NoMa and Union Market, this three-bedroom Victorian row house has original wood floors, high ceilings, and a wood-burning fireplace.

Kalorama

Where: 1954 Columbia Rd., NW, #810
How much: $665,000
When: Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 4 PM and Sunday, January 12 from 12 to 2 PM
Why: This 1920s two-bedroom penthouse gets plenty of light and has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. And from the rooftop, you can take in panoramic views of the city.

Shaw


Where: 2030 8th St., NW, #212
How much: $545,000
When: Saturday, January 11 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This sleek one-bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. The building has great amenities, too: there’s a gym and a spacious roof deck.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Nathan Diller
Nathan Diller
Editorial Fellow

Nathan is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian. Originally from Nashville, he graduated from Columbia Journalism School with a master’s degree in 2019. His work has also appeared in SPIN, NYLON, and Nashville Lifestyles.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day