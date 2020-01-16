Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/18-1/19)

Including a spacious new build in McLean and a modern Park View condo.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

McLean

Where: 932 Dead Run Dr., McLean
How much: $2,599,000
When: Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: At more than 9,000 square feet, this newly built, seven-bedroom house is as spacious as it is elegant. It has a wet bar in the master suite, and an outdoor fireplace on the back patio.

Observatory Circle

Where: 3718 Garfield St., NW
How much: $1,834,900
When: Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, January 19 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: Built in the 1920s but recently renovated, the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom rowhouse gets lots of natural light. There’s also a wood-burning fireplace, a high-end kitchen with Viking appliances, and a large backyard.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1844 Monroe St., NW #1
How much: $1,100,000
When: Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, January 19 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condo is on a charming, tree-lined street. It features large bay windows, a sleek kitchen, and three private decks.

Park View

Where: 526 Lamont St., NW #1
How much: $849,500
When: Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This three-bedroom condo has nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, including a master suite with a walk-in closet and a home office. The private roof deck has views of the neighborhood, and the place is a short walk to shops and restaurants.

Brightwood Park

Where: 4816 3rd St., NW #3
How much: $449,999
When: Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: In a converted 1930s house, the 770-square-foot condo was done up in modern finishes, such as white-oak flooring, quartz countertops, and matte black bathroom fixtures. It has two bedrooms and two full baths.

Editorial Fellow

Nathan is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian. Originally from Nashville, he graduated from Columbia Journalism School with a master's degree in 2019. His work has also appeared in SPIN, NYLON, and Nashville Lifestyles.

