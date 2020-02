Before the Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages spent time with demonstrators who were in the building each day calling for Trump’s removal—quietly. Though the Hart Senate building prohibits physical signs, these silent protesters used their clothes, phones, buttons and stickers to speak out against the President.





































