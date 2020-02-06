News

Should You Go to the Taco Bell Cantina in Columbia Heights?

Written by
| Published on
Taco Bell's flagship Cantina in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy Taco Bell.
Umbrage Court

About Umbrage Court

Umbrage Court adjudicates the extremely minor problems of urban living and strives to bring clarity to the Urban Compact. If you have business before the court, please email abeaujo[email protected].

A Taco Bell Cantina is planned for Columbia Heights this spring. As DCist reports, the prospect of a Taco Bell Cantina—a swankier version of the fast-food restaurant whose locations often serve beer, sangria, and “Twisted Freezes”—has violently divided some segments of DC Twitter. This special edition of Umbrage Court will help you decide how to approach the Columbia Heights Taco Bell Cantina.

I would not like to go to the Taco Bell Cantina

Good news: Eating at Taco Bell is still optional in this country.

I would like to go to the Taco Bell Cantina

Live Más, my friend.

No matter what decision you make, no one who feels otherwise should be affected. Thank you for reading Umbrage Court.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

