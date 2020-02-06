Arlington

Where: 4731 34th St. N, Arlington

How much: $2,299,000

When: Sunday, February 9 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This contemporary new-build in Arlington has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus sleek finishes throughout, like quartz countertops in the kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows with treetop views.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1005 North Carolina Ave., SE

How much: $1,650,000

When: Sunday, February 9 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This Federal rowhouse has serious charm: Painted exposed brick, warm hardwood floors, cool light fixtures, and graphic tile and wallpaper throughout. Plus, it has a big backyard with garage parking.

Petworth

Where: 3816 4th St., NW, #2

How much: $824,990

When: Sunday, February 9 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This condo in a renovated rowhouse has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, an elegant kitchen with a large island, high ceilings, oak floors, and lots of closet space.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St., NW, #H-306

How much: $659,900

When: Saturday, February 8 from 12 to 4 PM and Sunday, February 9 from 12 to 4 PM

Why: With original exposed brick and beams, this one-bedroom condo in the 1906 Chapman Stables building has tons of character. It’s got plenty of modern amenities, too, including Bosch appliances, a custom kitchen island, and a roof deck.

LeDroit Park

Where: 129 W St., NW, #104

How much: $475,000

When: Sunday, February 9 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This modern two-bedroom has a spacious living room, two en-suite bathrooms, wide-plank floors, and Bosch appliances in the open kitchen.

