PHOTOS: Silver Lyan’s Opening Celebration

Silver Lyan, the first stateside bar from Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr. Lyan), hosted a grand opening reception on Thursday night for a hundred or so lucky guests, which ran far past its stated official end time.

An eclectic crowd of Washingtonians was joined by a handful of globetrotting friends from New York, London, and beyond for the occasion, which provided an early preview of the much talked about subterranean cocktail bar’s menu (it opens to the general public tonight).

Ryan’s former London establishment, Dandelyan, was voted “World’s Best Bar” in 2018, so the expectation level leading-up to the party was high. But the team behind Silver Lyan, as well as the Riggs Hotel in which the bar resides, more the rose to the occasion. A half dozen of the bar’s cocktails were available for sampling, in addition to tasty passed bites, such as caviar and cucumber, pork summer rolls and everything bagel skewers.

Before passing the mic to DJ Mick, who basically transformed the main bar area into a de facto dance floor, Mr. Lyan raised a glass and delivered a toast to Washington.

“We’re so excited about the launch of Silver Lyan,” said Chetiyawardana. “It’s our first opportunity to explore a different landscape, and we’re so proud we get to use DC as a muse! I’m hoping it can act as a compliment to the incredibly dynamic scene of food and drink in the city and showcase the wonderful stories of the people and places here to the rest of the world, whilst creating a fun and welcoming place for those in the city.”

We’ll drink to that.