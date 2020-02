Whoa. Duuuuuuude. The Washington Post front page this morning was like the cover of Ummagumma.

The Post’s lively TikTok account picked up on the Inception-ness of it all. @washingtonpost

Washingtonian was unable to determine whether the Washington Post has ever been on the front of the Washington Post before. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we really need a snack.

