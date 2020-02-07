Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have questions about our 100 Very Best Restaurants issue (on newsstands now)? Want to discuss DC’s standing as a pizza city? Or maybe you just need a restaurant recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! Let’s chat. What’s on your mind today? Leave your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

PS. I had a good time talking 100 Very Best Restaurants and drinking martinis with the guys from Shift Drink DC. You can listen to the podcast here, if you’re interested.

