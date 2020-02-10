MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

THEATER Shipwreck is billed as “a historical play about 2017,” a direct reference to the presidential election of 2016. During this dialogue-dense play by Anne Washburn, a group of liberals get snowed in together in upstate New York. Their conversation wrestles with how Trump rose to power in the first place. Shipwreck runs through March 8 at Woolly Mammoth $20-$103 (2/10 and 2/11 are Pay-What-You-Will).

FLOWERS Make a beautiful arrangement out of grocery store-bought flowers with a class at Solid State Books. Local blogger Olga Berman will give tips on picking flowers and prolonging their lives; flowers, snacks, and wine will be provided. $60, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

DISCUSSION Hear a panel of experts discuss a path to inner peace at the latest Nerds in NoMa discussion at the 1200 First St NE Lobby. Alisha Lineswala (Yoga NoMa), Jessie Taylor (The Mindfulness Center), Ana Ka’Ahanui (Capital Nature), and Emma Kingsley (Lady Farmer) will give some techniques for calming the mind and being more present in your daily life. Free, 6 PM.

THEATER The Amen Corner explores the role of the church in African American communities; in this 1950s story by James Baldwin, a female pastor finds that her decision to pursue her religious career strains her relationship with her son, her estranged husband, and her congregation. The Amen Corner runs at Shakespeare Theatre through March 15. $35-$120.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

ART Learn about the code behind the current ARTECHOUSE exhibit “Future Sketches” from its artist, Zach Lieberman. Lieberman will discuss the process and artistic vision behind his work in a talk called “What Does Code Feel Like?” where he will share how he blurs the line between the visible and invisible. Proceeds from the talk will benefit Lieberman’s School For Poetic Computation. $16, 5:30 PM.

THEATER The one-woman play Heroine—written and performed by Mary Jane Wells—is based on the true story of a lesbian soldier in the U.S. army who served alongside the man who sexually assaulted her. The play follows the protagonist’s experiences as well as her process of healing. Heroine will have its US premiere at the Kennedy Center. Through February 14. $25-$45.