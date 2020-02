About Iron Gate cuisines Mediterranean Location(s) 1734 N St NW

Washington, DC 20036 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Family in town? Ladies’ brunch? We often find ourselves recommending this Mediterranean charmer, a historic Du-pont Circle house with a lovely patio and wood-burning fireplace. Credit chef Anthony Chittum and his team for bringing substance to match the style. An ideal meal might involve a Greek aperitif and grilled oysters; small shared vegetables plates and housemade pastas; and then a platter of meats from the oak grill. Orange-blossom doughnuts fit any occasion. Expensive.