TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

THEATER Signature Theatre presents the world premiere of the comedy Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Washington playwright Dani Stoller. A newly retired couple is happily settling into a quiet empty nest when they must open their doors to a pregnant niece, a troubled neighbor, and a distraught daughter with nowhere else to go. Through March 29. $40-$90.

BEER ChurchKey will be pouring eight beers from Indiana sour specialist Upland on Tuesday night. The night will feature two wine-barrel-aged sours that Upland brewed in collaboration with other breweries: Uncoil, brewed with Burial, and Golden Brue, brewed with the Bruery. There will also be a wine-barrel-aged Flanders red with strawberries, blackberries, and honey called Trio as well as two IPAs and a bourbon barrel-aged stout from Upland on draft. Free to attend (beer prices vary).

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

THEATER In Anna Ziegler’s play The Wanderers, two couples test the confines of their marriages: an Orthodox couple enters an arranged marriage, while both members of a married secular couple are enjoying extramarital flirtations. Despite seeming so different on the outside, these two couples are both wrestling with relationship constraints, and the connections between them provide an interesting take on modern love. Through March 15 at Theater J. $34-$69 (2/19 is Pay What You Choose).

ARTS The 2020 Atlas Intersections Festival celebrates works that inform and educate, inspiring intersections (hence the name) between the arts world and the real world. Events and performers include Grammy Award-winning Latin jazz artist Marlow Rosado (2/29), the one-woman play A Lesbian Belle Tells… (2/21), and a book reading with R. Eric Thomas of “Eric Reads the News” (2/19). Through March 1. Prices vary by event.

DANCE The Washington Ballet honors two 20th century choreographers, George Balanchine and Sir Frederick Ashton, with its latest production “BALANCHINE + ASHTON.” The program, presented at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater, will feature two works choreographed by each artist, plus one choreographed by The Washington Ballet’s artistic director. Through February 23. $25-$170.