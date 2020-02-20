Take a Peek Inside the Insta-Friendly Boutique Boxing Studio Opening on U Street

The NoMa boutique boxing studio Nuboxx is getting a sister location on U Street. The 4,500-square-foot space will celebrate its grand opening on March 21, which also marks Nuboxx’s third anniversary. Founder Rachel Snider launched the concept in 2017.

The line of studios offers a variety of boxing classes such as workouts targeting boxing form, HIIT-style conditioning classes, and strength workouts. Each session is limited to 12 people to keep class sizes small, and customers can opt for private one-on-one training sessions, as well. First-time classes are $25, and drop-in classes after that are $35 each. Monthly memberships start at $189 a month.

The new U Street location will feature two studios, a full-sized boxing ring for sparring, and a separate floor area with weights for personal training.

And, like most boutique workout spots in 2020, there are plenty of Insta-friendly design elements throughout the space: think lots of green plants, palm-frond wallpaper, a gold “goal digger” sign, a neon “jab, brick, roll” sign, and a mural by artists Kate Campagna and Edwin Smith. Because if you work out and don’t add it to your story, did it even really happen?

Nuboxx; 1441 U St. NW

