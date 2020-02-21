Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Wondering how to make sense of your picky-eating kid? Want to know what’s up with DC’s latest food hall? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! This chill in the air feels kind of good, eh? If I could break out of the office, I’d use it as an excuse to head over to Convivial for a bowl of their best-in-show onion soup (I thought nobody in town could beat Le Diplomate‘s version; I was wrong). The broth is rich and peppery and tangy. There’s cheese not just on top, but in between and on the bottom. Great stuff.

A few other highlights from my week of eating: the gorgeous slices of juniper-scented Alina duck at Annabelle; the massive wedge salad topped with Nashville-style hot chicken at Emmy Squared; cider-steamed mussels at Cafe Riggs; and the surprisingly great cabbage —you peel the leaves like an artichoke—with tonatto sauce at Tonari.

Onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

