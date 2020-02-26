News

What’s the Best Burger in DC? The Best Yoga Studio? The Best Local Athlete? Vote Now in Our Annual Reader Survey.

You could win tickets to the hottest party of the year.

At the 2019 Best Of Washington party. Photo by Love Life Images.

Have a favorite neighborhood bar? Love your hairdresser? Feel strongly about who serves the best pizza in town?

Now is your chance to give some love to your favorites. Click here to take our annual Best and Worst of Washington reader survey by April 1, 2020, at 11:59 pm. Simply vote in as many categories as you like, and you may also win a pair of tickets to our annual foodie extravaganza, the Best of Washington party, June 17, at the National Building Museum.

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.

