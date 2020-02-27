Arlington

Where: 3465 N Emerson St., Arlington

How much: $1,995,000

When: Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This new Colonial-style build has six-bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and lots of amenities, including a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, two-car garage, and a mudroom.

Georgetown

Where: 2712 N St., NW

How much: $1,549,000

When: Saturday, February 29 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: Built in 1900, this three-bedroom rowhouse has historic charm with luxe touches, like a Wolf range in the kitchen, granite countertops, and a clawfoot tub in the master suite. There’s also a private brick patio out back.

Capitol Hill

Where: 417 4th St., SE, #2

How much: $929,000

When: Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This three-bedroom unit gets lots of light, and has stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen and a spacious open living area. Plus, it’s a short walk from tons of shops and restaurants.

U Street Corridor

Where: 2035 13th St., NW, #3

How much: $775,000

When: Sunday, March 1 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This homey two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and a breakfast bar in the open kitchen.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St., NW, #311

How much: $519,900

When: Sunday, March 1 from 2:30 to 4 PM

Why: This loft-style condo in the Chapman Stables building features exposed brick and hardwood floors, as well as stylish modern amenities like stainless-steel Bosch appliances.

Join the conversation!