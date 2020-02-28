Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, February 28 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about the latest restaurant openings? How coronavirus fears are affecting area restaurants? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as possible.

Ann: Good morning, chatters! Diving right into your questions today, as I have to head out a little early. You’ve got me for the next 50 minutes—fire away.

You can ask your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…