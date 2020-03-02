Where to Watch Super Tuesday Returns With Food and Drink Deals Around DC

It’s almost Super Tuesday, which means voters in 14 states—including Virginia—will cast their ballots for the Democratic nominee. Instead of following the results at home, head to one of these DC-area bars and restaurants for watch parties, drink deals, and all-day happy hours.

We collaborated with Tommy McFly of NBC4 for coverage. Tune in to The Scene on Tuesday at 4 PM for more.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Head to the Capitol Hill bar, which is offering all-day specials as part of its ongoing “Super Totcho Tuesday Boozeday” campaign. A ton of specials start early at 11:30 AM, including $2 off all totcho (a.k.a. tater tot nacho) platters, $1 off red, white, and blue house cocktails, $4.50 beers and bourbons, and more. There’s also a special politically-themed edition of pub trivia will start at 8 PM.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Vote early and caffeinate often. Anyone who shows up at this New Orleans-style cafe in Arlington with a valid “I Voted” sticker gets $1 coffee on Tuesday.

Cuba Libre

801 9th St., NW

Penn Quarter’s Cuban restaurant and rum bar is running an all-day happy hour on Tuesday from 11:30 AM to 10 PM, and the returns will be projected on the bar’s televisions. In an effort to make every Tuesday “super,” $6 tapas like tuna ceviche and coconut crab fritters will be available every Tuesday in March.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave NW

The Shaw gastropub is hosting a results watch party with deals on comfort foods, which means half-priced homemade pizzas and burgers, plus a variety of vegetarian options. For drinks, house wine is $5 starting at 5 PM.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW

You can bring a crowd to this huge Park View bar hall, which will show the returns on its TVs. Drink deals from 6:30 to to 9:30 include $5 Hook Hall Lager, $10 specialty cocktails, and a $20 Bud Light buckets. There’re civic offerings, too: a DC voter registration booth and a free standup show at start of night to ease any tensions.

Taqueria del Barrio

821 Upshur St. NW

The Petworth taqueria has a great Taco Tuesday special for those wanting to take advantage of food and drink deals without watching the primary results on the bar’s flatscreens. The combo includes three tacos and either two margaritas or a beer and a shot. Price is $15.

William Jeffrey’s Tavern

2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Virginia Democrats can watch the results among a likeminded crowd at this gastropub. The Arlington Dems will gather there after the polls close at 7 PM. Campaign swag is encouraged. Regular Tuesday happy hour deals include raw bar specials from 4 PM to midnight like $1 oysters and $4 mussel pots.

Suns Cinema

3107 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

The intimate indie cinema is getting political for a night with live coverage of Super Tuesday events starting at 8 PM. Movie snacks, beer, and wine are all on offer.

Trummer’s

7134 Main St, Clifton

The newly re-opened Clifton bistro has dreamed up some thematic cocktails for the big day. Each drink is named after one of the Democratic presidential candidates, past and present (i.e. a Pete Buttigieg-themed “Meyer Peat” is concocted with Meyer lemon and Scotch.

Pizzeria Paradiso

124 King St., Alexandria

The Washington-area pizzeria chain is offering diners who sport an “I Voted” sticker 20 percent off their bill. The promotion runs all day at the Old Town location.

