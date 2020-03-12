All Maryland Schools Are Closed Through March 27



All Maryland public schools will close from March 14 to 27, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today.

Hogan closed the schools at the advice of doctors, who said waiting even another week to close schools could lead to serious consequences. Spring break days will be used for makeup days, WJZ reported. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also issued statewide school closures today, according to WLWT.

The closures are one of several “major actions” being taken, according to WTOP. Hogan is also prohibiting all public gatherings of more than 250 people, activating the national guard, requiring nonessential state employees to telework, and closing the Port of Baltimore to cruise ships.

