All Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo Will Close Starting March 14

On March 14, the National Zoo and all Smithsonian museums in DC and New York will close to the public indefinitely.

The Smithsonian will be providing updates on its website and social media on a week-to-week basis. The Institution is currently working with local health officials and the CDC to figure out how to proceed.

According to spokesperson Alex Fairchild, Smithsonian employees are still working, and are allowed on campus if they choose or need to do so. This includes the National Zoo, where animal care will continue as normal.

Resources can still be accessed online at www.si.edu.

