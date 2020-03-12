Food

A Famous Bartender Is Suggesting Cocktail Recipes for Folks Who Can’t Leave Home to Shop for Ingredients

Derek Brown, hero of a coronavirus-stricken city, tweets recipes tailored to what you have in your cupboard.

Photo courtesy Derek Brown.
Self-quarantined and need a drink? Leading DC barman Derek Brown is here to help. The Columbia Room owner and spirits author took to Twitter on Thursday, offering to share cocktail recipe ideas if people Tweet ingredients at him—and things have gone viral. The results have been pretty entertaining—and sometimes very useful.

Like this recipe for oat milk and vodka!

And finally we know what do with gin (and nothing else).

He has recipes for boutique bottles.

 

And for people who have way too much hard seltzer.

Drinks for people who haven’t gone shopping in awhile.

And drinks for people who may never have visited a grocery store.

And the ideas are still coming! We’re here for Brown’s #QuarantineCocktails.

 

 

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

