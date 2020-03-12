A Famous Bartender Is Suggesting Cocktail Recipes for Folks Who Can’t Leave Home to Shop for Ingredients



Self-quarantined and need a drink? Leading DC barman Derek Brown is here to help. The Columbia Room owner and spirits author took to Twitter on Thursday, offering to share cocktail recipe ideas if people Tweet ingredients at him—and things have gone viral. The results have been pretty entertaining—and sometimes very useful.

If anyone is stuck at home tonight and needs a cocktail recipe, tweet me your ingredients. I’ll tell you what to make. — Derek Brown (@ideasimprove) March 12, 2020

Like this recipe for oat milk and vodka!

Flip: 1 1/2 oz Vodka, 3 oz. Oat Milk, 1/2 oz. shake hard as hell. Serve with grated nutmeg. — Derek Brown (@ideasimprove) March 12, 2020

And finally we know what do with gin (and nothing else).

Add some bitters, shake, and you have the marvelous Pink Gin. — Derek Brown (@ideasimprove) March 12, 2020

He has recipes for boutique bottles.

Chartreuse Swizzle all day:https://t.co/NB7p3P8Fxt — Derek Brown (@ideasimprove) March 12, 2020

And for people who have way too much hard seltzer.

Drinks for people who haven’t gone shopping in awhile.

And drinks for people who may never have visited a grocery store.

Enjoy the olives, mix the rubbing alcohol with some boiled water, glycerin, and aloe vera. Sell the latter and buy some gin. — Derek Brown (@ideasimprove) March 12, 2020

And the ideas are still coming! We’re here for Brown’s #QuarantineCocktails.

