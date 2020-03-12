Here’s How Local Universities Are Addressing Coronavirus



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



This post will be updated as new information arrives

George Washington University:

After spring break ends on March 23, most classes will be taught online through April 5. The university will re-evaluate the situation March 27. The University will remain open; employees are expected to report to campus. All student organization events and activities are canceled effective March 23. Residential housing will remain open through spring break, but after March 21 all students are expected to be out of student housing. Effective immediately, gatherings of more than 100 people are not allowed on campus.

Georgetown University:

Beginning March 16, all classes will be moved online until further notice. Campus will remain open and key services will be available. Residence halls and some dining halls will remain open. Employees who can are encouraged to telework.

American University:

All study abroad programs are canceled. The university will be shifting to all-online classes for the rest of spring semester beginning March 18. The Washington College of Law will begin all-online classes March 23. Students living in the residence halls are required to vacate by March 23 and to remain at their permanent addresses for the rest of the semester. The University will implement teleworking for many employees from March 16 through April 5. The University will remain open. University-sponsored events are suspended through May 5. This includes external organizations using the campus for conferences.

Howard University:

The University will shift to online classes after spring break from March 23 through April 6. All non-essential, University-sponsored international travel is suspended. All non-essential, University-sponsored domestic travel is suspended from March 23 through May 1.

Gallaudet University:

All classes will move online beginning March 23. Students are asked not to return to campus after spring break. All University-supported international is prohibited. All University-related non-essential domestic travel is prohibited.

Catholic University:

All classes will be moved online until at least March 30. Classes are canceled for March 16 and 17 for the faculty to learn and perfect the online system. Students are not required to return to campus from spring break until in-person classes resume. Students may return to the residence halls, if they wish, and dining services will continue. The University will remain open; employees are expected to report to campus.

Trinity Washington University:

All classes may remain as usual, but faculty can move their courses online with the approval of the dean and provost. All gatherings of more than 25 people are cancelled or postponed. Any faculty or students who feel they cannot attend on a certain day will be excused without penalty.

University of the District of Columbia:

There are no updates so far.

George Mason University:

Spring break will be extended an extra week through March 20. At the end of spring break, most classes will be taught online from March 23 through April 3. The situation will be reevaluated on April 3. Students are encouraged to stay at their permanent residences, but the residence and dining halls will remain open. The University will remain open. Faculty are expected to continue working, but telework may be an option. All university-related domestic and international travel has been suspended through April 10.

University of Maryland:

The University will reduce operations beginning March 23, and will move to an online environment from March 30 to at least April 10. Students should not return from classes following spring break, and should plan not to return until at least April 10. The University will remain open, and employees are expected to report to work in-person or by telework. All University-related, non-essential travel is banned through May 8.

Virginia Tech DC Campuses:

All courses at the Northern Virginia Center and Washington Alexandria Architecture Center will be moved to online beginning March 23. All Virginia Tech-sponsored events of more than 100 people through April 30 are canceled. All summer study abroad programs are canceled. All University-sponsored travel is prohibited until further notice.

St. John’s College:

Spring break will be extended; students will return to campus March 30. Alternative instruction will be provided in the interim.

Anne Arundel Community College:

Spring break will be extended; students will return to campus March 30. Alternative instruction will be provided in the interim.

Join the conversation!