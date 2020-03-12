The Library of Congress Is Closing to the Public Until April 1

In a press release, the Library of Congress will be limiting public access to its buildings until April 1. Starting at 5 PM today, all public programs are cancelled or postponed for the rest of the month. Only specific personnel—the LOC’s statement specifies its “employees, contractors, authorized visitors and other credentialed Capitol Hill staff”—will be able to visit the library. The library’s online resources, like “Ask a Librarian” and its vast databases, will still be accessible.
Join the conversation!
Share
Web Producer/Writer
Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.