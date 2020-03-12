The Library of Congress Is Closing to the Public Until April 1

In a press release, the Library of Congress will be limiting public access to its buildings until April 1. Starting at 5 PM today, all public programs are cancelled or postponed for the rest of the month. Only specific personnel—the LOC’s statement specifies its “employees, contractors, authorized visitors and other credentialed Capitol Hill staff”—will be able to visit the library. The library’s online resources, like “Ask a Librarian” and its vast databases, will still be accessible.

