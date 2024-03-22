PHOTOS: 2024 Gershwin Prize Honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Elton John and Bernie Taupin.
Elton John and Bernie Taupin, his frequent songwriting partner, were honored yesterday evening with the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
The star-packed celebration filled
DAR Constitution Hall to capacity, and the complete performance is scheduled to be broadcast on PBS stations nationwide on April 8th, 2024, at 8 PM. The award is named for another legendary songwriting team, George and Ira Gershwin, whose papers are held by the LoC.
Check out our photos of the event, which attracted the likes of Joni Mitchell, Metallica, and Garth Brooks.
Bernie Taupin and Elton John accept the 2024 Gershwin Prize from Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.
DAR Constitution Hall during the ceremony.
Actor and singer Billy Porter, the evening’s emcee, performs a cover of “The Bitch Is Back.”
Metallica delivers the first tribute performance of the night.
Metallica on the red carpet.
Maren Morris performs a cover of “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.”
American Idol star Jacob Lusk.
A tribute to Ryan White, a close friend of Elton John and Bernie Taupin and a HIV/AIDS activist, who died in 1990.
Last year’s Gershwin Prize winner, Joni Mitchell, leads a group performance of “I’m Still Standing.”
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden wearing a pair of Elton John’s signature horn-rimmed glasses on the red carpet.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
Annie Lennox performing.
Charlie Puth delivers a version of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets John and Taupin.
Members of Congress and Senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, attended the event.
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile on the red carpet.
A segment of the AIDS quilt, which is in the Library’s collection.
A group photo of performers taken at the end of the program.
On the red carpet.
Garth Brooks, a past Gershwin Prize winner, performs.
Bernie Taupin and Elton John celebrate with Carla Hayden.
Heather Taupin, Bernie Taupin, and Georgey Taupin.
Attendees dance to the music.
Maren Morris.
Jacob Lusk.
An honoree dinner was hosted the night prior to the performance at the Library of Congress.
Maren Morris.
Elton John performs.
