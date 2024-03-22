PHOTOS: 2024 Gershwin Prize Honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, his frequent songwriting partner, were honored yesterday evening with the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The star-packed celebration filled DAR Constitution Hall to capacity, and the complete performance is scheduled to be broadcast on PBS stations nationwide on April 8th, 2024, at 8 PM. The award is named for another legendary songwriting team, George and Ira Gershwin, whose papers are held by the LoC.

Check out our photos of the event, which attracted the likes of Joni Mitchell, Metallica, and Garth Brooks.