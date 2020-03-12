Not Even Coronavirus Can Stop Cheese Night at the Trump Hotel

Nothing about Wednesday night in Washington was routine. Except for one thing: “Cheese Night” at the Trump Hotel.

But even the towering cheese buffet offered weekly in the hotel lobby is feeling the effects of the city’s health crisis. What is usually an open-air extravaganza of stilton, aged gouda, and parm (as seen last week, above) was much more restrained last night.

Three carts on wheels replaced the usual elaborate buffet. A covering protected the luxe spread from exposure to a stray cough or a Purell-free finger.

Sitting next to the goodies, in a glittering bucket, were latex gloves. Staff stood ready with their own knives and tongs. Trump Hotel Managing Director Mickael Damelincourt did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new measures.

Even with the extra precautions, hotel-goers weren’t exactly flocking to the cheese, at least not early in the evening. From the time I arrived at around 5:30 PM, not a single person approached the carts in a 20 minute span. The most action the cheese got was a selfie with six employees. (For $29, the hotel offers five cheeses plus homemade bread. For $49, a “grand tasting” is also available.)

Cheese Night isn’t the only themed food night in the lobby lounge. Coming up on Friday is Dessert Night—now with one more reason not to share.

