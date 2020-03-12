Politics & Prose Is Offering Free Shipping and Asking Certain Patrons to Stay Home

Politics & Prose is keeping their doors open, with some changes and precautions.

The store will ship books to US customers for free, for one thing.

And it’s asking that anyone who’s sick or who’s possibly been exposed to stay out of P&P stores.

Events are going on as planned for now. But to protect visiting authors, they’re canceling signing lines. Pre-signed books will be available for purchase at author events.

The bookstore said they were disinfecting stores and hoping to keep up community programming as much as possible.

“Looking ahead,” the store said in a news release, “local businesses like P&P will surely be impacted in this period of uncertainty.”

Northwest D.C. location: 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW; The Wharf: 70 District Sq. SW; Union Market: 1270 5th St. NE

This post will be updated.

