The James Beard Awards Have Been Postponed Until Summer

Last month, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for their annual awards—which, happily, included lots of folks from the DC food scene. Now comes word that the awards ceremonies have been postponed until summer (dates TBD). The Restaurant & Chef Awards were originally scheduled to take place in Chicago on May 4; the Media Awards were slated for April 24 in New York. The announcement of finalists will go on as planned (for now) in Philadelphia on March 25.

The so-called “Oscars of the food world” showed plenty of love for DC in both regional and the prestigious national categories this year. The local semifinalists are:

Thamee (Best New Restaurant)

Rooster & Owl (Best New Restaurant)

Ann Cashion, Johnny’s Half Shell (Outstanding Chef)

Vikram Sunderam, Rasika (Outstanding Chef)

Marcel’s (Outstanding Hospitality)

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian (Outstanding Pastry Chef)

Jaleo (Outstanding Restaurant)

Komi (Outstanding Restaurant)

Ruth Gresser, Pizzeria Paradiso (Outstanding Restaurateur)

Flight Wine Bar (Outstanding Wine Program)

Rutger de Vink, RdV Vineyards (Outstanding Wine, Spirits, Beer Producer)

Angel Barreto, Anju (Rising Star Chef)

Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza Co. (Rising Star Chef)

Paola Velez, Kith and Kin (Rising Star Chef)

Victor Albisu, Poca Madre (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Peter and Lisa Chang, Mama Chang (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Zenebech Dessu, Zenebech Restaurant (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Danny Lee, Anju (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Cagla Onal-Urel, Green Almond Pantry (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Peter Prime, Cane (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat (Best Chef Mid-Atlantic)

