DC Mayor Muriel Bowser may have called a state of emergency and recommended that unessential gatherings of more than 1,000 people be canceled, but the Washington Capitals apparently answer to a higher authority: As of Wednesday night, the scheduled Thursday night game against Detroit had not been canceled. The team’s ownership said it was consulting with the National Hockey League.

For brave souls still eager to take in a game, tickets are, still available on StubHub. That may not be a surprise, but the prices will be : As of Thursday morning, prices ranged up to $334 for the best seats. (Bargain hunters can still find some for $19.)

Like much of America, Monumental Sports and Entertainment has zigzagged about what events will be closed. Wednesday afternoon, after DC’s statement discouraging large events, the parent company of DC’s hockey and basketball teams said Wizards basketball games were still on. Later in the evening, after the National Basketball Association announced that its season would be suspended following the Covid diagnosis of a player, that changed.

On Thursday morning, the Caps announced that the team’s morning skate at its Virginia practice facility would not happen. No word yet on the evening’s game.

