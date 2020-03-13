Here’s How DC-Area Coworking Spaces Are Handling the Covid-19 Crisis



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Your email inbox is no doubt filled with messages from museums, delivery services, concert venues, and a whole host of other spots and companies letting you know all the precautions they’re taking in light of the Covid-19 crisis. We’ve gathered the precautions local coworking spaces are taking during this time and will update this list as we get more information. If you have tips or updates to include, please email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

The Wing

As of now, the Georgetown location of the Wing is open. The group wrote a Medium post explaining that they’re postponing high-volume events and increasing the number of sanitation products within locations. The group has also asked employees to cancel all business travel, whether domestic or international. If a Wing employee contracts Covid-19, they will receive paid leave.

WorkChew

The coworking group, which provides folks the opportunity to cowork in restaurants during off-peak hours, says that all its partner restaurants are still currently open. In an email, WorkChew says its partners are briefing employees on proper CDC guidelines for washing their hands and disinfecting the restaurants in which they work.

Convene

As of now, all DC-area locations of Convene are open. In an email, the group says it’s asking sick employees to work remotely and notifying other members if anyone who works from Convene is exposed to the virus. The group will also increase cleaning procedures, provide additional hand sanitizer, and remove bulk food items.

The Yard

As of now, the DC location of The Yard is open. In an email, the group says it has provided hand sanitizer and disinfectant for members to use while cleaning their workspaces. It also asks that members who feel sick stay home, and to contact the space’s community manager if they or a member of their team is exposed to Covid-19.

This post will be updated as we receive more information.

Join the conversation!