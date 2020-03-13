The Wing Will Temporarily Close All 11 of Its Locations Due to the Coronavirus Crisis



To slow the spread of Covid-19, the women’s community club and coworking space The Wing will temporarily close all 11 of its locations starting March 14, including its DC location in Georgetown. The group announced this decision in press release sent today.

The group expects its clubs, which are located across the globe, to remain closed until at least March 31, with the possibility they may remain closed longer. Wing employees that are paid hourly will still receive payment for the shifts they were scheduled to work. According to the press release, there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 among any of the Wing’s employees or members.

The group will move its community space online and provide digital workshops such as guided meditations and cooking classes. All Wing employees will continue to work remotely.

The Wing was founded in 2016 and has over 12,000 members across its community.

