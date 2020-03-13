News

The Wing Will Temporarily Close All 11 of Its Locations Due to the Coronavirus Crisis

Written by
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

To slow the spread of Covid-19, the women’s community club and coworking space The Wing will temporarily close all 11 of its locations starting March 14, including its DC location in Georgetown. The group announced this decision in press release sent today.

The group expects its clubs, which are located across the globe, to remain closed until at least March 31, with the possibility they may remain closed longer. Wing employees that are paid hourly will still receive payment for the shifts they were scheduled to work. According to the press release, there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 among any of the Wing’s employees or members.

The group will move its community space online and provide digital workshops such as guided meditations and cooking classes. All Wing employees will continue to work remotely.

The Wing was founded in 2016 and has over 12,000 members across its community.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day