Schools, arenas, and offices closed Friday so Washingtonians could practice social distancing, but over the weekend temperatures were pleasant and many bars and restaurants in DC were full of patrons. While some establishments closed or took precautionary measures, others proclaimed they were open for business, and lots of people–acting perhaps out of concern for local businesses, or cabin fever, or the invincibility of youth–went out.