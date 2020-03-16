Estate, the newest rental community in the heart of The Yards invites you to tour its property and experience what the The Yards neighborhood has to offer. Expect stunning waterfront views, lavish apartments and a wide collection of exclusive amenities and services.

For a limited time, Estate is offering ONE MONTH FREE on studios and 1 bedrooms. Residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, soaring ceilings, keyless entry, spacious kitchens equipped with Caesarstone® quartz countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer, and much more.

Inspired by the French “Joie de Vivre” or joy of living, Estate offers three floors of carefully curated indoor and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, rooftop pool, spa, multiple lounges, pet spa, and more all without leaving your building.



Complete spa experience with a hot tub, plunge pool, steam, sauna, and massage rooms.



Rooftop outdoor lounge with communal tables, grills, lounge seating and cabanas.

THE YARDS

Residents of Estate become part of The Yards, one of D.C.’s most vibrant neighborhoods that offers an eclectic mix of DC’s finest restaurants, breweries, wine bars, and specialty retailers. Some of the local favorites include Osteria Morini, Bluejacket, District Winery, and Ice Cream Jubilee.



Osteria Morni – Dine al fresco overlooking the Anacostia River.



Blue Jacket – A brewery that knows no boundaries.

With no shortage of activities, residents can visit The Yards Park that features year-round events, a landscaped boardwalk along the Anacostia River, a splash park, and dog run.

Ready to make the move? Schedule your tour at www.estatedc.com, email, or call (877) 316-0901. With its convenient location, just five blocks from the US Capitol and within walking distance to the Navy Yards Metro, it is easy to get around DC when you live at Estate.