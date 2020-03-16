How to Support Your Local Bookstores Right Now



Independent booksellers are among many sectors of the local economy vulnerable to upheaval caused by the coronavirus, and several local spots are offering special deals to stay afloat. Here are some ways you can social distance, support local bookstores, and fill the time with a new read all at once.

This post will be updated.

Bards Alley

This Vienna bookstore is offering free curbside pickup for customers who call in their book orders through March 31. Place orders by calling 571-459-2653.

Capitol Hill Books

It’s closed to the public, but guests can email info@capitolhillbooks-dc.com to schedule in-person private visits of up to four guests, fulfilling every Beauty and the Beast fan’s wildest dreams. (“Ever dreamed of having a bookstore all to yourself?” the store posted on Twitter.) The store is also offering free domestic shipping.

East City Bookshop

Order a book within a one-mile radius of this Capitol Hill store and you’ll get it delivered for a discounted $2 shipping fee.

Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe

This Dupont Circle establishment offers delivery of select popular titles through the Postmates app, which means you can order takeout and a short story collection in the same sitting. Customers who wish to place a curbside pickup order can do so by calling the store or emailing books@kramers.com.

Libro.fm

This Seattle-based audiobook company lets you order audiobooks through local, independent bookstores—including many DC-area stores—which means 100 percent of your purchase goes to supporting your neighborhood shops. Right now, it’s running a deal for new members to get two audiobooks for $14.99.

Lost City Books

Lost City Books just reopened its Adams Morgan location in February. Now, it’s shipping free of charge in the District. Owner Adam Waterreus says customers should email oracle@lostcitybookstore.com, visit the website, or get in touch via Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter if they’re interested in ordering books or gift cards.

Loyalty Bookstore

For the month of March, this newly reopened bookstore with locations in Petworth and Silver Spring is shipping books for a flat $2 rate. Already burned through your TBR pile over the weekend? Check out the store’s suggested reading list on its website.

MahoganyBooks

This Anacostia store specializes in books by black authors. It’s closed to the public, but customers can order books at a discounted shipping rate through the store’s website through March 25.

Old Town Books

Old Town Books in Alexandria is closing their store to the public indefinitely, but encouraged patrons to order online for reduced $1 shipping or subscribe to their book subscription service through their website. They also encouraged customers to comment on their Instagram post asking their landlord for flexibility in rent in the upcoming months.

One More Page Books

This Arlington store is offering free curbside pickup and free delivery to homes in North Arlington, Falls Church, and McLean. Orders received by 3 p.m. will be delivered in the same day, the store announced on Twitter. Orders can be placed through the website.

Politics and Prose

Politics and Prose will offer free shipping through March 31 on all orders going to addresses in the U.S. Place orders through the website or over the phone at 202-364-1919.

Scrawl Books

If you order online from this Reston bookstore today before 4 p.m., you can make the cutoff for a special same-day delivery service to addresses in Reston, Herndon, Great Falls, and Sterling.

Solid State Books

This H Street coffee-bar/bookstore is closed to the public, but it will be taking curbside orders for books and gift cards over the phone at 202-897-4201 or through the website.

